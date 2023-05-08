Shrewsbury Regatta welcomes rowers of all ages to the Severn

Rowers in action at Shrewsbury Regatta

The Shrewsbury Regatta, run by the Pengwern Boat Club, saw more than 40 clubs from across the UK descend on the River Severn for two days of racing.

There were classes for both sculling and sweep oar rowing, from singles to eights.

And organisers say that the schools' classes were exceptionally well represented, boding well for the future of rowing.

This year also saw adaptive rowing events, again attracting teams from across the country.

The adaptive rowers, including those from the home club, Pengwern, use specially designed boats.

Michael Ratcliffe for the club, said the event had been altered from its usual Saturday and Sunday dates to the Sunday and Monday to fit around the coronation.

"It has gone very well, we are very pleased," he said.

"We had lovely weather on Sunday with lots of racing. In fact we didn't finish until about 8pm. Monday is always our shorter day. Thankfully the weather brightened up."

Mr Ratcliffe said that the club had been teeming with spectators, and more lined both sides of the banks of the River Severn.

"We have big queues for refreshments which was great as the regatta is a very important part of our fundraising for our club," he added.

While many clubs were from the Midlands, there were teams from as far south as Guildford who travelled to Shrewsbury.

Mr Ratcliffe added: "We were particularly pleased with the amount of school and junior teams taking part, including Shrewsbury School. Junior rowing is growing fast and this bodes well for the future of the sport."

He said another growing section of the sport was adaptive rowing.

"We have a very good group of adaptive rowers who row here every week."