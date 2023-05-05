Review: An Evening with Anton Du Beke, at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Anton Du Beke

Immaculately groomed, able to sport a sparkling jacket and later an even more fitting black velvet number, the affable hoofer had the audience eating out of his hand from his first utterances of 'Hello My Loves' at the house full Shrewsbury venue.

An Evening with Anton Du Beke, at Theatre Severn was a hugely entertaining two hours-plus show that blended song, dance, banter and anecdotes and showed that, despite his highly successful shows with Giovanni Pernice, this seasoned virtuoso can carry a spectacle based on his own star quality.

Not that he did it alone. Anton was backed by a very fine eight-piece band led by musical director/pianist Clive Dunstall, plus a troupe of four excellent female dancers.

Anton showed that at 56 he remains a marvellous mover, particularly with a romantic waltz, a slow foxtrot (dedicated to his recently deceased friend of 40 years, former Strictly head judge Len Goodman) and a dynamic tango.

But 'twinkle toes' is also 'golden tonsils', he has enjoyed a hit album of crooner classics (as well as being a TV presenter and best-selling author of romantic novels) and combined singing and dancing in the opening numbers All That Jazz, from Chicago, and Willkommen, from Cabaret.

However, he prefers a duet and introduced special guest Lance Ellington, Strictly vocalist and son of band leader Ray Ellington, famed for his contributions to The Goon Show. The involvment of this honey-voiced veteran jazz singer was icing on the cake. The duo combined superbly, especially on The Lady Is A Tramp, dedicated to the memory of Sir Bruce Forsyth, Anton's mentor on Strictly and golfing buddy, who had performed the song with Anton and Lance when the former was first launching his singing career.

Between the songs and dancing, Anton answered questions texted to him by the audience and this yielded quick-witted responses, several insights and launched anecdotes from his career as the star paced the stage.

It also showed his rapport with his fans, especially as he singled out for praise a lady celebrating being in remission after surgery for breast cancer. There were also kisses for a woman celebrating her birthday and an enthusiastic devotee in the front row.

Anton relived some of his most awkward TV moments as partner for Anne Widdecombe and Ruth Langsford, revealed that his four dream dinner guests would have been Sir Bruce Forsyth, Fred Astaire, Sammy Davis Jr and Her Majesty the Queen, and that his favoured cologne is Creed Aventus. As for his favourite movie, that would be Bandwagon for the Dancing In The Dark routine danced by Astaire and Cyd Charisse.