Show based on best-selling crime novel set for Shrewsbury stage

By Megan Jones

The work of best-selling thriller author Peter James is set to return to Shrewsbury in a brand-new stage adaption.

The cast includes Katie McGlynn, star of Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and Strictly Come Dancing
Following on from five hit stage shows and the new acclaimed ITV series, Grace, the work of best-selling author Peter James returns to Shrewsbury with a brand-new stage adaption of Wish You Were Dead.

The stage play follows DSI Roy Grace and Cleo Morley as they take a much-needed holiday together. Hoping for a few days away from their dark worlds of murder and the mortuary, their dream escape turns out to be the holiday from hell, as the past comes back to haunt them.

The all-star cast includes George Rainsford, known for playing Jimmy Wilson in the medical drama Call the Midwife and Ethan Hardy in Casualty, Clive Mantle, known for many roles including Game of Thrones and the iconic puddle scene in Vicar of Dibley, and award-winning actor Katie McGlynn, star of Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and Strictly Come Dancing.

Casualty's George Rainsford joins Vicar of Dibley's Clive Mantle for the production

Katie McGlynn said: “I can’t think of a better way to make my stage play debut than with this brilliant and thrilling Peter James masterpiece and am so excited to be performing alongside such an incredibly talented cast.

"I’m really looking forward to visiting Shrewsbury and witnessing the audience reaction to the many twists, turns and edge-of-your-seat moments in the show.”

The new adaptation of follows five successful stage plays - Looking Good Dead, The House on Cold Hill, Not Dead Enough, Dead Simple and The Perfect Murder - all based on the best-selling novels by crime author Peter James.

Wish You Were Dead runs from Tuesday May 9 to Saturday 13. Tickets are on sale now, and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk

