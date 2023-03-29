Vintage sellers coming together for event this Saturday in Shrewsbury town centre

Ed Ryder outside St Mary's Church

Steady's vintage, based in Shrewsbury's indoor market, will be swapping its usual venue for the inside of St Mary's Church this Saturday.

Organised by Ed Ryder, the event will be a large selection of vintage clothes, homeware and jewellery for visitors to browse and peruse.

Steady's presents 'Fix Up, Look Sharp'

National vintage sellers include Lock Vintage, Griffiths Grails, as well as jewellery from Happy Daze, homeware and retro treasures from Oddeyes Vintage, and clothes fixers This Threaded Life and Johanna Roberts Design.