Vintage sellers coming together for event this Saturday in Shrewsbury town centre

By Megan HoweShrewsburyShrewsbury entertainmentPublished:

A Shrewsbury vintage seller is gearing up for a big traders' event in the town.

Ed Ryder outside St Mary's Church
Steady's vintage, based in Shrewsbury's indoor market, will be swapping its usual venue for the inside of St Mary's Church this Saturday.

Organised by Ed Ryder, the event will be a large selection of vintage clothes, homeware and jewellery for visitors to browse and peruse.

Steady's presents 'Fix Up, Look Sharp'

National vintage sellers include Lock Vintage, Griffiths Grails, as well as jewellery from Happy Daze, homeware and retro treasures from Oddeyes Vintage, and clothes fixers This Threaded Life and Johanna Roberts Design.

The event is set to take place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, April 1 at St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury.

Megan Howe

