Jazz singer Clare Teal swinging into Shrewsbury for Theatre Severn concert

Clare Teal is performing at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Her new show, They Say It's Swing, takes a look back at 100 years of jazz and pop music and features some of the most popular tunes from the Great American and British song books, while also featuring works by contemporary songwriters.

Yorkshire-born Clare, who studied music at Wolverhampton University, won the British Jazz Vocalist of the Year in 2005, 2006, 2015 and 2017, also winning the BBC Jazz Vocalist of the Year award in 2006.

Clare has released 12 albums, including tributes to Ella Fitzgerald and Peggy Lee, and most recently the Fireside Sessions albums. Her 2020 album They Say It's Swing includes such classic jazz/pop standards as Cry Me A River, My Funny Valentine and It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing).

For seven years from 2006 she presented BBC Radio 2's Big Band Special, also broadcasting her own Sunday night show on BBC Radio 2 from 2009 until last January when she joined Jazz FM to present her current two-hour Sunday evening show.

Her trio includes acclaimed pianist Jason Rebello, Simon Little (bass) who also plays with pop group The Divine Comedy, and drummer Ben Reynolds, who is also a founder member of Alex Horne's The Horne Section.

Clare's concert at the Frankwell Quay venue's Walker Theatre will mark her first return to the venue since January 2020.