Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn reschedules more than 100 shows due to Covid-19

Among those to have rearranged dates are comedians Ed Byrne, Joel Dommett and Rhod Gilbert, as well as The Hits of Motown and singers Lesley Garrett and Russell Watson.

Many other shows have been cancelled, including Havana Nights, Balletboyz and The Princess and the Pea, and further changes are expected.

A theatre spokesman said people could keep purchasing tickets in the confidence that they will be refunded or credited if the show is postponed or cancelled.

"We have worked hard, and in new and unexpected ways, to meet the challenges of the past month or so, and those still ahead of us.

"Our staff have been working from home, to maintain the best possible service for our audiences, particularly those with tickets for performances which have been impacted by our closure.

"It is so disappointing not to share those much anticipated occasions with you, but we have been hugely grateful for the patience, understanding and good wishes we have received as we have all adjusted our plans together.

"It has been a mammoth task, but more than 100 performances have now been rescheduled for later dates, while some have sadly been cancelled.

"Check our full list of programme alterations. To date, we have communicated tailored updates with over 40,000 ticket holders. Regrettably, we do anticipate that further performances and more ticket holders will be affected.

"If you have tickets for a performance which is rescheduled or cancelled, you will be offered a credit, refund, or the opportunity to retain your existing tickets for any rescheduled dates.

"We are currently working primarily on events up to Sunday, May 31. If you have tickets for performances beyond this date, to help us manage current challenges, we ask that you do not contact us at this time, and guarantee we will communicate any updates with you directly when appropriate.

"You can continue to buy tickets for forthcoming shows in complete confidence that ticket returns will be accepted and the same options will apply if those performances are either rescheduled or cancelled.

"It is always healthy to have things to look forward to, perhaps never more so than in the current climate.

"We miss you, our audiences, and look forward to reopening our doors again when it is safe to so. Alongside further government advice specific to theatres, we will also seek the views of our regular attendees, and both will inform our decision on when to re-open and what measures might need to be in place for the safety and comfort of our visitors, which will be paramount."

