Shrewsbury theatre company brings Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn

The Get Your Wigle On company, made up entirely of local performers, is known for previous productions including Grease, Sister Act, Hairspray, The Sound of Music at Theatre Severn.

James Archer and George Hargrave will be stepping into the boots of the iconic character Shrek. George joined the company in 2019 when he took on the role of Rolf in The Sound of Music, with James being a familiar face for audiences having taken on roles including the lion in The Wizard of Oz and Hart in 9 to 5.

James said: "The energy and passion put in to this show from the production team and cast has been mind blowing. Audiences are in for an epic night, as the talent just shines throughout the show.’’

Director and choreographer Ross Wigley has previously worked on the companies productions of Sister Act, Grease and Sound of Music.

He said: "We were delighted when we received the rights to perform this amazing musical after its recent West End and UK tour productions.

"It is a privilege to be able to provide Shropshire audiences with such a fantastic musical and the talent displayed by the cast combined with the costumes and scenery is going to lead to fantastic results."

Shrek is being performed at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn from Wednesday to Saturday at 7pm and an additional matinee at 2pm on Saturday. Sunday performances are at 1pm and 6pm. Tickets available from theatresevern.co.uk or from the box office on 01743 281281.