Shrewsbury hotel wins award for sustainability efforts

Mercure Shrewsbury Albrighton Hall Hotel and Spa finished runner up in the Accor European Planet 21's Best Rural Garden category and also achieved Planet 21 Platinum status.

The Shropshire hotel was given the awards in recognition of its efforts in support of an ambitious sustainable development programme.

General Manager, Jennifer Sibbald Wall, said it was a huge honour to win the awards.

"Most of the awards went to major hotels on the continent, so we were thrilled to be recognised in this way; the team here is passionate about supporting Accor’s Planet 21 goals," she said.

"The Planet 21 strategy has four levels, depending upon which criteria you meet. When I arrived here four years ago, Albrighton Hall was at bronze level.

"We have now been advised that we have reached the top level, platinum, which we are absolutely delighted about."

Planet 21 is a programme created by the Accor Hotel company to demonstrate their goals for 2020, which includes tackling issues at their hotels, such as food and buildings.

Albrighton Hall have made great strides to ensure the food they source is local and have even planted a 24-tree orchard so they can produce their own jams and chutneys.

The hotel, set amongst 15 acres of ground, has also put in extra efforts to create woodland areas for animals with lakes and troughs.

Jennifer added: "We are delighted with what we have achieved, but we have no intention of slowing down and resting on any laurels.

"We are already working on further environmental ideas for 2020 and hope to become even more sustainable in line with the Accor Planet 21 objectives."