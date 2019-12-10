Trio of comedians announced for annual Shrewsbury gala

Canadian Tom Stade was the first to be announced last month and he has now been joined by Australian Steve Hughes, and the quintessentially English Simon Evans.

Festival director Beth McGowan said: "We’re delighted to announce such a great trio, and there’s more to come. We’re pretty sure once the line-up is complete there’ll be something for everyone’s taste."

Thrash metal drummer, actor, but mostly stand-up, Hughes has been an icon of the global circuit for over two decades.

A couple of TV performances brought him to UK public attention a few years ago before he returned to Australia. Now he’s back for a short tour – and his appearance at the festival.

Completing the trio is Simon Evans, a regular on TV and radio and particularly popular on the corporate and after-dinner circuit.

His TV credits include Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Mock The Week and Stand Up For The Week.

The festival at Theatre Severn runs from July 16-19.

Tickets are available from theatresevern.co.uk or the box office on 01743 281281.