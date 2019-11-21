One-off film night for young adults at Shrewsbury’s Flaxmill Maltings

Thanks to a partnership between the British Film Institute (BFI) and rural cinema scheme Flicks in the Sticks, a special film screening of cult classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory will take place in the landmark building that continues to undergo extensive renovation.

The screening, for people aged between 16 to 30, is on Tuesday and is part of a scheme to engage young people with film by delivering high quality screened events to new groups of people, in new and unexpected locations.

The renovation of the Flaxmill has been driven by the desire to bring the building back to life at the heart of the community.

Event organiser, Arts Alive’s cultural co-ordinator Jo Davies said: “I am excited to be involved in this project funded by the BFI.

"It’s great to be organising a film screening for young people, like myself, in my hometown of Shrewsbury.

"So come along and indulge your inner child, there'll be board games and sweet treats from 6pm.”

The screening starts at 7.30pm and tickets, which cost £6 can be booked at Flaxmill Maltings, Shrewsbury or by calling 07972 839625.

Tickets also available at www.artsalive.co.uk