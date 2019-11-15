Sweet! Two-day chocolate festival returns to Shrewsbury

The event, now in its sixth year, showcases the work of producers and those from further afield over two days

It takes place in St Mary’s Church, Shrewsbury, tomorrow (SAT) and Sunday.

Some of the most talented chocolatiers from around the country and world will also be showing off their talents. Organisers say they are passionate about introducing high-quality handmade chocolate, which comes with a story.

Julia Viani, organiser and founder of the festival, said: “We have lots of exciting chocolatiers and bean to bar makers based across the UK who care about where the chocolate or beans they use come from. All our chocolatiers believe cocoa farmers should be paid a proper wage, and they live and work in safe conditions.”

Producers attending the event sell a wide range of chocolates, which include gluten-free, vegan, organic, raw, single origin and fair trade. They will be joined by stall holders selling crepes, baked goods, chocolate liqueurs, Italian ingredients, nougat and other confections.