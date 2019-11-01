Shrewsbury businesses get spooky for Halloween

It was part of a competition, which is now in its third year, which was organised by Jeanette Sherry of E & J Jewellers as a way to attract more shoppers to Wyle Cop.

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Phil Gillam,was invited to judge the window displays.

The Soden Collection won first prize for their display featuring the Titanic's Jack and Rose as skeletons and Cafe on the Cop was runner-up for their window which saw skeletons sat on pumpkins welcoming customers.

Dolly's hair salon was awarded third place.

Mrs Sherry said: "It's a great way to get the Cop noticed and is a lovely way to bring all the businesses together.

"This year there was some fantastic windows - they really pulled out all the stops. Every window was really different so it was difficult to judge."

She estimated about 95 per cent of businesses on Wyle Cop took part and said activities such as the Halloween pumpkin display helps to increase footfall.

"The kids love seeing what people have created so they bring their parents along to have a look," she said.

"It's a great way to get people looking in windows and then hopefully get those people into the shops and supporting the businesses.

"We're a really close community on the Cop and we all think it's important to support each other and do what we can to promote our street."