Halloween hoot: Owls part of spooky fun at Hawkstone Follies

The Shropshire Falconry were part of Hawkstone Park’s Trails and Terrible Tales events during half term in which families could visit the Halloween themed caves and walks and explore the follies.

Children were invited to explore the Halloween trail and meet spooky characters along the way to reach a professional storyteller at the end who entertained guests with tales.

Owls of all shapes and sizes also came along for the fun as Shropshire Falconry, based in Wem, held a 'Meet the Owls' session in the classrooms of the visitor centre.

They held a crafts session and hoped to educate children on the magnificent creatures.

Lisa Scattergood, of Shropshire Falconry, said each session in the week has been really busy.

"There has been lots of children and families coming to visit all week," she said.

"They have made beautiful owl crafts and got to meet our owls as well. We had tawny owls and bran owls.

"From an education point of view, it is great to talk to people and educate them on the animals.

"Children have been able to handle the birds and see them up close which is just great for them.

"Then they could go over to a table and make their own craft owl to take away with them."

Lisa said they also bought along their white faced owl and spectacled owl, called Spock.

She said: "Younger children will know that owls go 'twit-twoo' and now they know it is the tawny owl who makes that sound. So it is great for them to learn these things.

"It was also great to hold the event at Hawkstone because they have barn owls in that area and so it all links together.

"It is about getting children outside because it is so pretty at this time of year at Hawkstone. It is great to see children enjoying nature."

The Hawkstone Trails and Terrible Tales events are on until Sunday and Shropshire Falconry are there from 12pm to 3pm each day.