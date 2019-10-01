Finest hour comes to life at theatre

Specially written by author and broadcaster Chris Eldon Lee, ‘Shrewsbury’s Finest Hour’, which opens tomorrow night (WEDS) tells the story of the summer of 1969 when the town’s plucky young volunteers took on a mighty team of burly German Volkswagen workers to win the ‘Jeux Sans Frontieres’ Golden Trophy.

‘It’s a Knockout’ was the smash hit TV show of its time with contestants from several European countries competing in zany games which usually involved bursting balloons and falling into water. But the German team had won three years on the run and it’s rumoured that the European Broadcasting Union, desperate for someone else to lift the trophy, turned to Shrewsbury.

The idea of the play was born when Chris attended a reunion of the Shrewsbury Team.

“The vividly recalled tales that spilled out that day,” says Chris, “were wonderfully self-deprecating and full of quirky, innocent and infectious humour which had the makings of a good comedy. Shrewsbury were clearly the underdogs in the competition, but the local team had the will to win. What more could a playwright ask for?”

Chris has been delving into 50 -year-old archives and talking at length with the town’s veteran competitors; like Bernice Williams, who organises the reunions.

“I can honestly say I roller skated and walked a greasy plank for Britain,” said Bernice. “But we all worked purposely together to be the first British team ever to win ‘It’s A Knockout’.”

The play, which features 12 actors and musicians, recreates some of the games the teams faced; many of which are far too dangerous to play in these ‘Health and Safety’ conscious days. So, a stunt puppet is employed for the most risky moment.

Shrewsbury was also the first team to have a squad of Cheerleaders which are represented in the new play by 10 specially trained Barbie Dolls. “Some of their routines are jolly entertaining,” added Chris, “especially when they go wrong”.

Advertising

But whilst the play is primarily a comedy, Chris is keen to point out that it also contains romance and statesmanship … and that the story is (mostly) true.

“Writing this play was like doing one of those ‘join up the dots’ puzzles – with some of the dots missing. I’ve written an embryonic love affair between a Shrewsbury girl and a German lad. But, because the recent war was still occupying people’s minds, they come up against parental prejudice. As to politics; it was the French President Charles de Galle who championed the TV show and we make the most of his unique connection with Shropshire.”

Shrewsbury ground to a halt on the night of the Grand Final, 50 years ago.

“The streets were deserted,” says Bernice. “The pubs shut early. Shrewsbury Town had to rearrange a game and it was impossible to hire a television set.”

“The whole town was at fever pitch,” said Chris,”and we hope to recapture that incredible excitement in ‘Shrewsbury’s Finest Hour’.”

‘Shrewsbury’s Finest Hour’ runs nightly at Theatre Severn until Saturday, with a matinee on Saturday afternoon. Call 01743 281281 for tickets.