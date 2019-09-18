Hundreds unite in Shrewsbury diversity celebration

The annual multi-faith fun day at Shrewsbury United Reformed Church once again saw the church packed with people of all faiths and cultural backgrounds to enjoy a day of dancing, music and international food.

First held in 2009, the event is organised each year by Shrewsbury Interfaith Forum.

Organiser John Mustafa said: “After we had the London bombings, me and Reverend Tim Harwood from the United Reformed Church wanted to do something as a community.

“We sat down and decided we would like to put on a multi-faith fun day.

“We have hundreds of people from all different faiths, and those who have no faith at all.

“It has got bigger and bigger year after year.”

The Interfaith Forum meets monthly and the fun day is its biggest event of the year.

The free family event was attended by around 500 people, including Shrewsbury mayor Phil Gillam and Shrewsbury Chief Inspector Rik Klair.

John said: "We had a lot of people come along, it was absolutely brilliant.

"We were really pleased to see the whole community come together."