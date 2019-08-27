Shropshire village fete saved after cancellation fears

The annual celebration in Hadnall is in turn essential in raising funds to keep the village hall open, but its future was cast into doubt this year due to a lack of manpower to organise and run the event.

That was until residents of two new housing developments in the village rallied together to get it going again.

Neil Duxbury, chairman and treasury of the Hadnall village hall committee, said: “It’s lovely to see new people who have recently moved into the village wanting to get involved and it means the village hall is safe.

“Without the fete, we wouldn’t have the funds to keep the hall open.

“The hall is a major asset to the village and is used at least once a day, most days of the week by villagers of all ages.”

The free-to-attend fete will be held on Sunday, September 1, from 11am to 3pm on the village green.

Attractions include a silent auction with the chance win a brand new Audi for a weekend, a mud chamber spa day for two at The Shrewsbury Club and a four ball round of golf at Hawkstone Park Golf Club.

Visitors will have the opportunity to get competitive with a ‘digger challenge’ and gladiator duels, while there will also be live music, a barbecue, a raffle, and Hadnall’s New Inn pub is to open a pop-up bar. All money raised will help fund the future of Hadnall village hall.

Advertising

Julie Richardson, chairlady of the Hadnall village fete committee, said: “As a newcomer to the village myself and after months of preparations, I’m really pleased to confirm that this year’s fete will be going ahead after all.

“We’ve got a fantastic line-up for all of the family so it’s well worth popping along and don’t forget to bring your pennies.

“This village has been so welcoming to us and it’s been really great to get involved with an event that’s at the heart of the community.”