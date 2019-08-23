Weekend of flowers, food and music at Shropshire church

St Mary's Church in Habberley will be holding a Flower Festival on the weekend of September 14-15.

On September 14 from 7pm-9pm the Festival Community Choir will perform.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s to include a glass of wine or a soft drink.

They are available from Anne Whysall Florists Pontesbury on 01743 792333, Mytton Arms Pub Habberley on 01743 792490, Vicky Wood 07540 381892 or Rachel Kili on 07714 278760.

On the Sunday afternoon there will be a pop-up cafe serving cream teas in the church.

Both events, which have been organised by the church and the Habberley community, are being held to raise money to allow St Mary's to keep open.