Rare locomotive to appear at Shrewsbury's steam rally

A number of military vehicles will be on show in the main arena, and in their own static exhibition area.

Ben Kaye, section secretary for the Military Vehicles said: “Thee vehicles illustrated will be at Shrewsbury Steam rally and promise to delight visitors. A 1940 AEC Matador made the 700-mile round trip to be at the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on Gold Beach at Arromanches along with a 1940 Scammell Pioneer R100.

"They both took part in various parades and events and had a very warm welcome from everybody that we met. The Matador had just undergone a four-year full restoration in readiness for the trip to the Normandy beaches and the Scammell had a service and repaint.

“It was a very moving and humbling experience being part of the 75th commemorations to celebrate and remember those who gave their lives so we can all enjoy our freedom”.

Also at the show will be a road locomotive which has been subject to years of restoration work.

Working alongside friends and customers from across the UK, including Alex Sharphouse, Jack and Roger Dibnah, sons of the late, great Fred Dibnah and TV personality and Morris brand ambassador Guy Martin, Shrewsbury-based Morris Lubricants embarked on a project that would recreate the build of a Talisman Fowler B6 road locomotive.

It is now the world’s only remaining intact Talisman Fowler B6 Steam road locomotive. Alex acquired all the intellectual property, including patents, copyright, materials, trademarks and drawings for all of the Fowler steam engines when he became the owner of John Fowler Works.

And when he got his hands on a full set of engineering drawings from Reading University, he launched the project in his Cumbrian workshop. On hearing of the work that was started, Morris Lubricants offered to partner the build providing the lubricants and the financial support for its completion.

Andrew Goddard of Morris Lubricants said: “This has been a project that has taken blood, sweat and tears and to complete the unveiling of the resurrected Talisman Fowler B6 road locomotive at Shrewsbury Steam Rally will symbolise the end of the first part of this special project."

Launching the second stage of the project at the Show, the Talisman will begin its schedule to visit several cities in the UK, enabling steam enthusiasts and corporate partners to share in the spectacle of the reborn ‘King of the Road’.”

The rally is on August 25-26 at Onslow Park.