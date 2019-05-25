Shropshire Kids Fest breaks records

The town's Quarry park was transformed in to a giant play area for the two-day event, with attractions including an inflatable obstacle courses, a giant Helter Skelter, foam parties, a huge water slide and a disco.

Beth Heath, Shropshire Festival’s founder, said, “Our fourth annual Kids Festival was a big success. We worked very hard to change the model this year, so all activities within the festival were free. We listened to the feedback from last year, and didn’t want parents to feel they needed to limit what their kids took part in.

“Feedback from this year’s festival has been incredible, with many people commenting on the fantastic value for money with such a vast range of activities which are suited to kids across a large age range and suited to a range of needs.

“The weather was particularly glorious on the Sunday, so the 75-metre water slides and foam parties were very popular. We are thrilled that so many children got to enjoy a fantastic day out.”

There were also a range of activities in the STEAM tent organised by students from the University of Shrewsbury, which helped children engage with science, technology, engineering, art and maths in fun and accessible ways.

The event raised funds for the festival’s chosen charity, The Harry Johnson Trust, which offers help and support to children and teenagers who receive care from the Oncology Team at The Princess Royal Hospital in Shropshire.