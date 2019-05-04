Theatre line-up is stellar for the season

From big name comedians to huge West End productions, theatre goers will be in for a treat.

In October a production of Cabaret, directed by National Theatre artistic director Rufus Norris, which has enjoyed two smash hit West End runs, will be staged at the theatre from October 22-26.

Also coming to the theatre direct from the West End is Showstopper: The Improvised Musical

Theatregoers can join one half of Smith & Jones, Griff Rhys Jones when he brings his show All Over the Place. He will present an evening of true stories, riffs, observations and details of his recent medical procedures.

Also on the comedy front, Andy Parsons will be bringing his show Healing the Nation to Shrewsbury on October 31 and three days earlier Ed Byrne will be taking a long hard look at himself in his show If I'm Honest.

Eastenders star Shane Richie will take to the stage in The Entertainer in November in the role memorably created in stage and screen by Laurence Olivier.

And at the end of the month, Mark Watson, who was memorably cluster-bombed with yoghurt on Taskmaster will present The Infinite Show.

In July Simon Weston CBE will tell the audience My Life. My Story. In My Words. The former British soldier was serving in the Falklands War in 1982 when the RFA Sir Galahad was bombed and he suffering life changing injuries, His is a story of highs and lows and he will discuss his experiences with close friend David Fitzgerald of the BBC.

Extra dates have been added due to demand for an audience with the man the Guinness Book of records describes as 'the world's greatest living explorer'.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes will be in the auditorium in early September.

For music lovers there is plenty to choose from. Lulu returns to the theatre with her show packed full of hits, charting her won personal journey through music music and she is supported by a four-piece band. Following her breakthrough act on Britain's Got Talent, La Voix brings some Las Vegas glamour to Shrewsbury. Her show is a blend of comedy and showstopping vocals backed by a live band.

Lovers of gypsy jazz can see Mozes Rosenburg, one of the most phenomenal acoustic musicians playing the international jazz circuit today. He will be joined on stage by guitarist Chris Quinn and Dutch blues Bass player Arnoud Vandenberg. Gilbert O'Sullivan has returned to the touring circuit with a series of rare solo performances and for those who love a tribute band there is Jive Talkin in homage to the Bee Gees, Talon with the best of the Eagles and Lionel where Malcolm Pitt delivers a powerhouse performance in honour of Lionel Richie and the Commodores.

Local youth theatre Get Your Wigle on present Oklahoma while Mad Cow Productions stage Murder on the Nile.

For more details and to book tickets go to theatresevern.co.uk or call the box office on 01743 281281.