The Strictly Come Dancing tour 2026 is on its way to Birmingham - here’s what to expect from the Utilita Arena Show including ticket information

Strictly Come Dancing star Vicky Pattison has said she is taking her role in the show’s upcoming live tour “very seriously” and is planning on making it the “absolute best show that I can”.

The reality TV star was speaking ahead of the 2026 tour kicking off at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on Friday for the first of 30 dates around the UK, with new photos of all the stars taking part released.

Soap star Lewis Cope, who is also joining the tour, said he is feeling “rusty”, but added that he has been watching his previous dances on YouTube every day to familiarise himself with his moves.

The other former celebrity Strictly contestants to perform include Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, George Clarke and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Vicky Pattison (BBC)

Ellie Goldstein, La Voix and Layton Williams complete the line-up, while Janette Manrara will host once again.

Pattison said of taking part in the tour: “It’s a moment, quite frankly, that I never, ever thought would be mine. And it probably never will be again.

“So I’m taking it very seriously, I’m gonna put on the absolute best show that I can.”

Cope, who was eliminated in the quarter-final of the last series of the BBC show, said: “I’m so happy because I’ve really missed dancing over these last few weeks.

“But I am feeling a bit rusty. I would be lying if I said I haven’t been watching our dances on YouTube every single day to remind myself.

“We had so much fun on the TV show that now this tour feels like a celebration.”

Social media star and Strictly finalist Clarke said he hoped he “can lift the Glitterball at least once” during the tour.

“I’m looking forward to just having a lot of fun, it’s a nice way to tie the bow on top of Strictly,” he added.

The Strictly cast members (Michael Wharley/PA)

His sentiments were echoed by former Olympian Aikines-Aryeetey, who said: “Strictly is a celebration and this tour feels like that.

“The fans, people that love it, get to come and celebrate it with us in a packed arena, which is the best thing.”

Drag artist La Voix, whose real name is Christopher Dennis, was gutted to pull out of last year’s competition due to a foot injury, and said she would have to wear more practical shoes for the tour.

La Voix said: “I’ve been doing my rehab and they’ve given me a lower heel to make it easier.

“This is the only time you’ll see La Voix in a frumpy heel, but it’s what I’ve got to do.”

Model Goldstein said she is looking forward to performing with her professional dance partner Vito Coppola again.

She said: “I’m so excited to be doing our couple’s choice again. We were the Cheeky Team but I think we’re Team Golden now. This tour is going to be amazing.”

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Vicky Pattison, Thomas Skinner, Ross King, George Clarke, Stefan Dennis, Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston, Balvinder Sopal, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Karen Carney, Ellie Goldstein, Chris Robshaw, Lewis Cope and La Voix, the contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing on BBC 1 (Handout/PA)

But former Chelsea footballer Hasselbaink admitted he was experiencing some nerves ahead of the tour.

“Football is something I’ve done that for years and years and years,” he said.

“You just play because it’s in your genes and you know what every situation is going to be like. But with the tour, I am so nervous.”

Musical theatre star Williams, who competed on Strictly in 2023, will also join the tour as a special guest.

The former contestants and their professional dance partners will also visit Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester, before the final date at London’s O2 Arena on February 15.

It was previously announced that judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will be part of the line-up.

It Takes Two presenter and former Strictly professional dancer Manrara returns to host the tour, which is expected to run in a similar format to the TV show, with the audience invited to vote for their favourite couple.

Each performance will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two large screens on either side of the stage.

Last year’s series of Strictly was won by former England Lionesses footballer Karen Carney.

Strictly Come Dancing is on tour at the area on

Friday January 23 - launch performance at 7.30pm

Saturday January 24 - performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

and Sunday January 25 - performances at 1.30pm and 6.30pm.

