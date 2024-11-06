Stranger Things reveals episode names in final season teaser

Stranger Things has teased that the final season of the Netflix science fiction show could end with the world being the “right-side up” as it revealed episode titles for the fifth season.

The supernatural drama, set in the 1980s in the US town of Hawkins, has followed a group of friends who fight off dark forces from an alternate dimension called the Upside Down since 2016.

On X, the series posted a video saying: “In the fall of 1987, one last adventure begins. Stranger Things 5 coming 2025.”

It also revealed the ending will see eight episodes titled The Crawl, The Vanishing Of ____, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape From Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.

The teaser came on Stranger Things Day on November 6, which is celebrated by fans as Will Byers went missing on this day from Hawkins, Indiana in 1983, which began the first season of the mystery.

Returning for the latest season is British actress Millie Bobby Brown, who plays supernaturally empowered Eleven, and has gone on to star in the Netflix film series Enola Holmes.

Also among the cast are Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Noah Schnapp (Will), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) and David Harbour (Jim Hopper).

They have also previously appeared in a cast photo released by Netflix.

(left to right) Actors Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Shannon Purser, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, and Caleb McLaughlin (PA)

Joining the show for the final run are Linda Hamilton, best known for playing Sarah Connor in The Terminator film series, Bookworm actress Nell Fisher, Between The Silence actor Jake Connelly, and Joe Pickett actor Alex Breaux.

The fourth season of the show ended in 2022, with the moment when Max is rescued from the demonic Vecna through the playing of her favourite song – Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill – being nominated for a memorable moment TV Bafta award.

The sequence led to the resurgence in popularity of Bush’s hit song, and sent it soaring to number one in the UK singles chart.

Through the four seasons, the show has been given a Bafta nod for international series, 12 Emmys, mainly for sound, and four Golden Globe nominations for Ryder and Harbour’s acting as well as a nod for best drama series.

Season five was announced as the final season of Stranger Things, with other projects in the works including stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which has opened in London’s West End, and an untitled animated spin-off series.

The play won an 2024 Olivier gong for best new entertainment play