50 Cent claims he turned down three million dollars to perform at Trump rally

Rapper 50 Cent has claimed he turned down three million dollars (£2.3 million) to perform at a Donald Trump rally and also said he rejected an offer to appear at this year’s Republican National Convention.

The 49-year-old, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said he rejected an offer to appear at Madison Square Garden on Sunday as he is “afraid of politics”.

He also added that he “didn’t even talk to them” about appearing at the convention as he was not interested, while speaking on IHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club.

He told the show: “I got a call, they wanted me for Sunday, and they offered me three million dollars for this past Sunday.”

The In Da Club singer was then asked whether he was also asked to perform at the Republican National Convention.

He replied: “Yeah, I didn’t even go far back, I didn’t even talk to them about that kind of stuff. I’m afraid of politics. I do not like politics.

“It’s because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you.”

In jest he added: “That’s the formula for the confusion that has sent Kanye (West) to Japan. He says something about those things, and now he can only go to Japan.”

Former US president Trump, 78, is currently campaigning for a second term in the White House against Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris, and has used 50 Cent’s song Many Men (Wish Death) at his political rallies.

Donald Trump is seeking a second stint as US President (AP)

The video for the 2003 song is about the rapper’s 2000 shooting and was picked up by Trump and his supporters following an assassination attempt on the former president in July this year.

After this move by the Republican candidate’s team, 50 Cent shared an edited version of the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ album cover, which features Many Men (Wish Death), with Trump’s face superimposed over his own.

In March, the rapper tweeted: “I think Trump’s gonna be president again, but I’m not gonna say that.”

It comes after Canadian-American singer Rufus Wainwright issued a statement saying he was “horrified” by his recording of the 1984 Leonard Cohen song Hallelujah being used at a “bizarre” town hall event.

Cohen’s estate also reportedly issued a cease and desist letter to Trump.

The New York-born artist is not the first musical figure to turn down the Trump campaign, with the likes of The White Stripes, The Rolling Stones and Neil Young taking legal action after he used their songs.

Linkin Park issued a cease and desist order after the band’s song, In The End, appeared in a video supporting the then-president.

One musician who has allowed Trump to prominently use his songs, and even appeared on stage at a rally for the former president, is country music star Lee Greenwood.

“We love that voice, and we love that song,” Mr Trump said of Greenwood – who is known for his 1984 track, God Bless The USA, a staple of Republican Party political rallies.

Earlier this year, Greenwood was forced to defend selling “God Bless The USA” branded bibles in partnership with Trump.

Trump’s campaign has been contacted for comment.