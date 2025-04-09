Blind Date's first ever couple to marry have touching vow renewal at same West Midlands church 33 years later.

A couple who became the first to marry after meeting on Blind Date renewed their wedding vows 33 years on.

The pair tied the knot in 1991 in front of millions of viewers after meeting on the classic dating programme hosted by Cilla Black in 1988.

The couple on their wedding day with Cilla Black (R).

Watch the free-to-view programme on TV channel Shots! - Freeview channel 262 - premiering on April 10 at 7.30pm and on demand now on the Shots! website here.

They renewed their wedding vows back where it all began 33 years ago, almost to the day at St Michael and All Angels Church in Pelsall in the West Midlands.

The couple now live in London, and have two children.

You can watch the moment the couple renewed their vows in the latest edition of Caught on Camera - Viral Wedding Moments.

Watch now on Shots! Viral Wedding Moments Caught on Camera.