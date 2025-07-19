Stranded puffin found in the Midlands over 100 miles from home is released back to sea after vet rescue

A stranded puffin has been released into the wild, after being nursed back to health.

The seabird - called Oona - was blown off course before landing in a garden in the Midlands last month.

Stranded puffin blew into garden

It was taken by a concerned homeowner to a vets in landlocked Hereford where it was found to be exhausted and underweight.

A stranded puffin has been rescued after being found more than a hundred miles away from its natural coastal habitat - in the Midlands.

The lost puffin had been trying to make its way back to the cliffs of Skomer or Skokholm Island in Pembrokeshire, Wales - 110 miles (177km) away.

After being given a specialist formula to build up her strength, the bird was then transferred to a RSPCA wildlife centre near Taunton, Somerset.

Seabird released back to sea

Once Oona was fully fit, the animal charity transported her back to her Welsh home where she was released back into the sea this week.

Ryan Walker, supervisor at the RSPCA's West Hatch Wildlife Centre, said: “She was found in a garden in Herefordshire, around 110 miles inland - a less than ideal place for a puffin to find food.

"Thankfully, the finder took the puffin to Vets for Pets in Hereford for triage.

Vet nursed puffin to health

"At only 218g (7.7 oz), half the weight of a healthy adult, she was very underweight but otherwise bright so they reached out to our resident expert wildlife vet David Couper for some help.

“Following his advice they managed to stabilise the puffin and later named her Oona, after a children’s book about an adventurous puffin.

"She became a bit of a local celebrity so we were all a little star struck when she was transferred south to RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre for rehab.

Oona the puffin being released back into the wild.

“We’ve only had six puffins in care here over the last decade, so the arrival of Oona has been news for staff here - and a first since 2021.

Luxury spa day for puffin

"Our expert team of oiled bird washers gave Oona a luxury spa day to wash away her woes, and any residual oil contaminating her waterproofing.

“Having spent some time recovering in one of our pools, and eaten plenty of fish, Oona was ready for release back into the wild.”

Dr. Elliot Goodwin, practice owner and head veterinary surgeon at Vets for Pets Hereford said: "As you can imagine, we get phone calls about all sorts of wildlife and sometimes people get a bit confused and think some things are something different than what they actually are.

"So we didn't quite believe it was going to be a puffin but no, sure enough, she came in with the puffin."

Skomer Island

Puffins in Pembrokeshire are primarily found on Skomer Island, which boasts the largest puffin colony in southern Britain.

They are listed as a red status in the UK, which means they are a species of high conservation concern.

Living exclusively in coastal areas, they live on a diet of fish, with sand eels a particular favourite.

According to the RSPB, there are around 580,000 UK breeding pairs.