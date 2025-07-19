Thunderstorms and showers forecast in West Midlands but high temperatures remain

A Met Office video shows the latest weather forecast for the West Midlands.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are clearing to leave a largely dry evening, though mostly cloudy with limited late sunshine. Outbreaks of rain return overnight with a fresher breeze by dawn. Rather warm and muggy. Minimum temperature 16 °C.

Sunday will be a damp and cloudy start. Sunnier breaks developing in the afternoon, but this also sparking off heavy showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, especially in and around any intense downpours. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Changeable week of weather

Further thundery showers possible on Monday. Staying changeable into the week with drier and brighter periods interspersed by showers. Warm in any sunny spells that do develop and often breezy.

Drier weather later this week

Following an unsettled week, drier conditions are expected to extend to most parts for a time during Thursday or Friday. By next weekend, a weather regime dominated by westerly winds is likely to become established. While showers or longer spells of rain will remain possible for all parts of the country, the focus of wet weather is expected to be across the northwest. More prolonged drier and sunnier interludes can be expected across southern and eastern areas. Likely breezy at times, especially in the north. Temperatures are most likely to be near to average for the time of year with only a small chance of hot spells during late July and the start of August.