Knife-wielding woman swings blade at man in frenzied attack in Birmingham

The shocking confrontation was captured on camera in the Sparkbrook area of Birmingham after a disturbance between the pair broke out on Wednesday night (16/7).

The woman can be heard shouting insults at the man, while brandishing a large blade outside a terraced house.

The man then picks up a piece of cardboard and begins to strike her with it before she then chases him down the street with the knife.

Disturbing footage shows a knife-wielding woman wildly swinging a blade while trying to slash a man in the street - before he fended her off with his rucksack.

The two can be heard trading insults before the woman begins slashing at him with the blade in the middle of the residential street.

An onlooker arrives on the scene to try and intervene, telling the woman to put down the knife, while the man pulls the rucksack from his back.

He then proceeds to hit her multiple times with the bag before she stumbles into a nearby car and the bystander manages to step in between the pair.

The dramatic video has been viewed thousands of times after being obtained by the Birmz Is Grime blog and uploaded to social media.

One web user wrote: "There's no space for knife crime no matter how young or old, male or female.

"Find another solution because it will cause devastating effects, ones that would end up regretting."

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "A woman has been charged following an incident in Sparkbrook.

"We were called to reports of a woman with a knife outside a property in Fulham Road at around 10.30pm on Wednesday (16 July).

"Officers found a man with a knife injury to his arm. He was taken to hospital to be assessed, but his injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

"A 40-year-old woman was arrested, and has now been charged with wounding and possession of a knife.

"Jolene Davies appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday (18 July), where she was remanded in custody."