Liam Payne’s girlfriend reveals their final ‘chilling’ conversation

Six months on from Liam Payne’s death at the age of 31, his girlfriend Kate Cassidy has revealed their final conversation, before he fell from a hotel balcony.

Influencer Cassidy, who had been romantically linked to Payne since 2022, had been staying with the One Direction star in Argentina, but flew back to the US before the fatal incident on October 16.

She told the Jay Shetty podcast: “I remember sitting there with him and I was going on and on and on, and saying to Liam how much I love him, and he laughed and interrupted me, and said to me, ‘Kate, you’re going to miss your flight, your car is in the driveway, you’re acting like this is the last time you’re ever going to see me again’.

“I just laughed back, I was like, ‘I know I’m being silly, I need to get in the car, I can’t miss my flight’.

“Just to even look back in time and really know that that was the last time I was ever going to see him again is just so chilling.

“But in a way, I think that the way that we said goodbye to each other, I’m so blessed, and that’s where I get the peace from it, that it was that heartfelt.

“Our last goodbye, I wouldn’t have wanted it to be any different.”

She added that she was “so glad that we had that last beautiful moment together”.

Liam Payne (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She also said that it “was so hard to process that”, as Payne thought they had “so much time, and it was taken away”.

Cassidy also said: “I was supposed to be trying on my wedding dress, I wasn’t supposed to be wearing a black dress.”

She has previously said on Instagram that Payne sent her a note saying that he planned for them to get engaged.

Cassidy joined the Wolverhampton singer’s family and One Direction bandmates last year at his private funeral in Buckinghamshire.

A court in Argentina dropped charges in February of criminal negligence against three out of the five people who had been charged in connection with his death.

At the Brit Awards in March, Payne was remembered with a video montage which showed him with his family, and a clip from his time on The X Factor and then with One Direction, who won seven gongs at the music awards before they split up.