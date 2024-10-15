Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes to join BBC Children In Need presenter line-up

Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes will join the presenting line-up for the BBC Children In Need appeal show.

The pair are set to host alongside Paralympian Ade Adepitan, comedian Mel Giedroyc, presenter Chris Ramsay and actor Lenny Rush live from MediaCityUK in Salford on Friday November 15.

The three-hour show will be filled with star-studded sketches, musical acts and surprises from a host of celebrities.

Rochelle Humes will be a presenter (Ian West/PA)

The new additions were announced on Tuesday’s episode of The One Show and come after Kay completed his ultramarathon challenge with BBC Radio 2 which raised more than £6 million for last year’s appeal.

The Radio 2 presenter said he is “truly honoured” to be part of the appeal show this year as he believes it raises funds for an “incredible cause”.

“Last year’s knee-ruining run from Leicester to Bolton was brutal — one of the toughest things I’ve ever done — so I’m thrilled to be joining you from the comfort of MediaCity this time”, he added.

The Saturdays singer-turned-presenter Humes returns to hosting duties for the show for the first time since 2019.

“Nothing brings the UK together quite like BBC Children In Need and I’m so delighted to be back in the studio this year”, she added.

“I’m always blown away by the generosity and spirit of the night, and it’s a wonderful cause so close to my heart.

“I’m sure there will be many laughs, tears, surprises and a whole heap of inspiration in store for us all on the night.”

Adepitan said it was “beyond exciting” to return to the show, which he feels will be “brighter and more dazzling than ever before”.

Giedroyc, Ramsay and Rush also shared how thrilled they were to step back into the presenting roles, with Ramsay saying: “Being part of something that makes such a real difference is a genuine privilege, especially seeing how the funds raised directly support those in need — now more than ever, that support is essential.”

It was also announced on Tuesday that BBC radio presenters from across the UK will be diving head first into a new “thousand mile” swimming challenge for the appeal.

The presenters will be supported by former British Olympian swimmers Rebecca Adlington and Mark Foster.

The head of entertainment at the BBC, Kalpna Patel-Knight, said: “Our Salford super six are set to guide everyone through a brilliant night of entertainment that truly unites people all across the UK for an incredibly important cause. It’s going to be unmissable.”

Executive producer Peter Davey added: “The team is working tirelessly to create something special, and I can promise a fantastic night of family entertainment, fronted by our amazing presenters and filled with treats and surprises for all ages.

“BBC Children In Need is one of those special shows where everyone can come together to laugh, cry, and hopefully donate what they can to help those in need.”

Musicians Emma Bunton, Rita Ora and Tom Fletcher helped launch the 2024 BBC Children In Need appeal in September.

To inspire people to donate, the celebrities shared their personal stories of childhood and one piece of advice to their younger selves that would have helped to make their lives lighter as children.

The money raised funds family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges, homeless shelters, hospices and helplines across the UK.

More details about the show, airing from 7pm on Friday November 15, will be revealed in due course.