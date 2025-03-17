Katie Price and Kerry Katona bringing 'tell-all' show to Shrewsbury - here's how to get tickets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The celebrity pals are coming to Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Monday, September 22, with VIP tickets including a meet and greet with a photo costing £45.25.

The show listing on the theatre’s website says: “Having been friends for over twenty years, they are looking forward to hitting the road together and sharing stories of marriage and divorce, bankruptcy, ‘I’m A Celebrity’, the importance of family, their constant press attention and turning their lives around.

“There will also be some song and dance and an opportunity for audience questions in an evening that promises to be warm, inspirational, motivational and lots of fun!

“Ticketholders can have a photo (taken on their own phone/camera) with Katie and Kerry, and one (flat) item personally signed by each of them.”

The Shrewsbury show is scheduled to be the 11th on their 38-date tour. Other towns they are visiting include Bradford, Skegness and Scarborough.

Mother-of-five Price, aged 46, found fame as a Page 3 glamour model under the pseudonym Jordan. Her personal life has been subject of much media attention for more than 20 years.

She had made many TV appearances including Celebrity Big Brother and in several reality shows around her own life.

She appeared on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here in 2004, where she met singer Peter Andre in the jungle. She married him and they had two children together before later divorcing.

She also has a son with ex-footballer Dwight Yorke.

Katona, aged 44, shot to stardom as one third of the girl band Atomic Kitten.

She won the same series of I’m A Celeb in which Price was a contestant, and has appeared on a host of reality shows including Dancing On Ice, Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity Big Brother.

The mother-of-five has been married three times, including to Westlife star Brian McFadden.

More recently she has cashed in by posting racy pictures of herself on the X-rated subscription website Onlyfans.

The 18+ show (or 16+ with a parent or guardian), starts at 7.30pm and is expect to last for two hours and 10 minutes, including the interval.

Tickets start from £30.25 and can be bought at theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/katie-price-kerry-katona/