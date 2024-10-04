Bullseye returns to ITV with host Andrew Flintoff – reports

British darts-themed quiz show Bullseye is set to return to ITV with new host Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff, according to reports.

Flintoff will reportedly take over from late comedian Jim Bowen, who fronted the ITV game show from 1981 until 1995, for a Christmas TV special.

“I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid,” 46-year-old Flintoff said in a statement given to the Sun newspaper.

Comedian Jim Bowen hosted Bullseye for 14 years (PA)

“I can’t quite believe I’ll get to host this Christmas special.

“You can’t beat a bit of Bully,” echoing Bowen’s catchphrase.

Flintoff last appeared on TV in a BBC documentary called Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams On Tour in August, where he first spoke about a crash while filming Top Gear.

The crash, which left the former England cricketer with facial and rib injuries, happened at the motoring show’s test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, in December 2022.

The BBC later announced it had “rested” Top Gear for the foreseeable future.

Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff in India for his BBC documentary, called Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams On Tour (BBC/South Shore)

In the documentary, Flintoff admitted it had been “a lot harder than I thought” to shake off the crash, as he had been struggling with anxiety, nightmares, and flashbacks.

Flintoff has made a steady return to the public eye since, rejoining England’s backroom staff for their T20 series against the West Indies earlier this year, and as head coach of the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Bullseye tests contestants darts skills as well as their general knowledge as they compete for cash and prizes.

The game show was revived on Challenge TV in 2006, hosted by comedian Dave Spikey, but was cancelled after two series.