Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead, Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson to do spin-off

Made In Chelsea stars Alexandra “Binky” Felstead, Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson are returning to E4 for a spin-off programme more than a decade on from them launching the series.

The trio, who rose to fame on the reality show about affluent young people having relationships and enjoying life, have gone on to have careers outside of the series.

They will take part in the new show, with a working title Beyond Chelsea, which will chronicle their life after the show including juggling their family live and careers in their 30s.

Felstead shares children Wolfie and Wilder with businessman husband Max Darnton and daughter India with her fellow former Made In Chelsea star Josh “JP” Patterson. She has previously launched a decaf company and moved out of the SW post code.

The original Made In Chelsea star said she is “incredibly proud” of the project.

Felstead added: “After conversations with the girls and my MIC family at (production company) Monkey and Channel 4, everyone gave it a resounding yes.

“The series reflects where I am in life now, whilst still giving a nod to the original show. It’s so exciting to see it all finally come together.”

Fortescue, who has a jewellery brand, and Watson, who has co-founded a sustainable underwear company, both said they did not imagine returning to reality TV.

Watson said: “After eight years it turns out I actually quite miss it. I’m excited to be a part of a new show, albeit nervous to share so much about my life once again.”

Fortescue, who attended Felstead’s wedding to Mr Darnton in Corfu, added: “I never thought I’d be back on camera, but I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to film with my best friend, set some records straight and open up my life a little more than I did in the past.”

Watson had her first child with husband James Dunmore, Willoughby James Watson-Dunmore, earlier this year.

She revealed on TikTok that shortly before giving birth a scan showed the umbilical cord was around the baby’s neck and head, and she was advised it would be wise to get him out.

Made In Chelsea stars Alexandra “Binky” Felstead, Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson. (Channel 4/Rob Parfitt)

After being induced, she said the baby became more distressed and his head started swelling as he struggled to get out of the birth canal, and later called the experience “traumatic”.

Channel 4 senior commissioning editor Clemency Green called it a “treat” for original fans of the show.

She added: “These women should be celebrated for building such incredible careers since leaving the show – but it’s safe to say that, like all of us, they have had their ups and downs and life is never dull.”

Managing director of Monkey, Helen Kruger-Bratt, said: “Fans first fell in love with Binky, Rosie and Lucy as part of the iconic cast of Made In Chelsea, and their return to screens is sure to thrill long-time viewers.

“As we open the door to the next chapter of their lives, we’re all excited to reconnect with these beloved friends and see what new adventures await.”

The show will air on E4 and be available to stream on Channel 4 later this year.