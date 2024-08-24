Charlotte Dawson reveals she is expecting her third child

Charlotte Dawson has announced she is expecting her third child amid a tumultuous period with her partner Matthew Sarsfield.

The 31-year-old reality star announced the news on Instagram with a photo for Ok! magazine of her posing with her two sons.

Alongside the photo, Dawson wrote: “Been keeping a little secret… I have some news to share with you all amongst the negative here’s the positive a beautiful beltin bun in the chuffin (oven), baba number 3.”

Friends and TV personalities were among those to share their support including former Love Islander Shaughna Phillips, who wrote: “Congratulations darling xxxxx.”

Former Coronation Street actress Victoria Ekanoye added: “A mini Char is just what the doctor ordered. So happy for you love and proud as fudge xx.”

Dawson already shares one-year-old Jude and three-year-old Noah with Sarsfield.

The TV star opened up on how her “whole world came crashing down” after it was revealed her partner had sent “indecent images and messages” to another woman in this week’s episode of her podcast Charlotte Dawson’s Naughty Corner.

Speaking to Ok! magazine about the revelation, she said: “It’s been a crazy time. Having to deal with the heartache, the hurt, the disappointment and being pregnant on top of it all… it’s been absolutely horrible.”

Charlotte Dawson and Matthew Sarsfield (Ian West/PA)

Dawson added: “Matthew has been really trying to make this right. He’s told me how sorry he is and how he can’t even explain what happened, he was so drunk when he sent the messages.

“It all happened before we were pregnant. We’re considering couples’ counselling, but the bottom line is, he has to work on himself first.”

Dawson announced the birth of her son Jude, her second child with Sarsfield, on July 30 2023 and Noah was born in January 2021.

The TV star, who has featured on reality shows Ex On The Beach and Celebs On The Farm, is the daughter of the comedian Les Dawson, who died in 1993 aged 62.