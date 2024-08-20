Ferne McCann rumoured to be first celebrity joining Dancing On Ice

Reality TV star Ferne McCann is set to appear on the upcoming series of ITV’s Dancing On Ice, according to the Sun newspaper.

McCann, who made her name on ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex, featured on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015 before her own reality series titled First Time Mum began airing in 2017 – which was later renamed My Family And Me.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern are also said to be returning to present the January 2025 series of Dancing On Ice, according to the Sun.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern (Yui Mok/PA)

Earlier this year, Willoughby returned to present the skating competition alongside new host Mulhern, who replaced Phillip Schofield after he resigned from ITV having admitted to a relationship with a male This Morning employee.

Willoughby and Mulhern previously presented ITV Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem together in 2004.

“The line-up for Dancing on Ice 2025 will be announced in due course,” an ITV spokesperson said.

The Dancing On Ice rumours come a year after TV star McCann gave birth to a baby girl named Finty with her fiance and property developer Lorri Haines – who proposed in July 2022.

She also shares an older daughter with her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, who was handed a 20-year jail sentence in December 2017 for carrying out an acid attack in a packed nightclub.

Sixteen people suffered chemical burn injuries and three people were temporarily blinded in the incident.