Stevie Nicks brings out Harry Styles at BST to pay tribute to Christine McVie

Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks paid tribute to the late Christine McVie at British Summer Time (BST) by bringing out Harry Styles for a rendition of Landslide.

The American rock star, 76, and Styles, 30, performed the song on the day Nicks’ former band member would have turned 81 while a slideshow showing pictures of McVie played on the screen behind them.

Speaking to the crowd, Nicks said: “I asked Harry to do this and it’s always heavy to ask somebody to come and sing a song with you that you’re singing about your best friend that died so suddenly.”

Stevie Nicks performing on stage at BST Hyde Park (James Manning/PA)

She added: “Today was her birthday so it’s taken me all this time to be able to even try to deal with this situation.

“But one thing that my mum used to say to me when I was little was, when I was hurt, she would go ‘Stevie when you’re hurt you always run to the stage’ and what’s I’ve been doing ever since Chris passed away, running to the stage, because the only people who have been able to help me get over this has been all of you.”

The pair treated music fans at Hyde Park to the song Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around, which Nicks originally recorded with Tom Petty who died in 2017 aged 66.

Earlier in the show Nicks paid tribute to her friend by playing his hit song Free Fallin’ and told the audience that she could feel the presence of the American singer.

“The last time I was here I came on stage with Tom Petty and we did the songs that we always loved to do,” she said.

Harry Styles joined Nicks on stage (Ian West/PA)

“And that was the last time that I saw him so this is a special day for a lot of reasons for me to be back here, because I feel his presence and I know he’s with us.”

Before Nicks’ headline set got under way, a slew of support artists including American singer Brandi Carlile, Mercury Prize-nominated Anna Calvi and indie artist Paris Paloma graced the stage.

It comes after two of Nicks’ shows were postponed earlier in the month following “a recent leg injury”.

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow announced the news in a post to X, formerly Twitter, on July 6 which read: “Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed.”

Other musical superstar headliners at BST festival this year have included Canadian singer Shania Twain, R&B artist SZA, and American rock band Kings Of Leon, with Australian pop star Kylie Minogue to perform on Saturday evening.