Joe Tracini: Intrusive voice in my head is like DVD director’s commentary

Former Hollyoaks star Joe Tracini has said the intrusive voice in his head is like a DVD director’s commentary “but the director hates the film”.

The son of comedian Joe Pasquale has spoken openly about his mental health struggles and addiction issues and how he nearly took his own life.

The 35-year-old has also said he has a voice inside his head due to borderline personality disorder (BPD), which is detailed in his Channel 4 documentary, Me And The Voice In My Head, and is the subject of his new stand-up comedy show.

According to the NHS, BPD is a disorder of mood and how a person interacts with others.

Someone affected will “differ significantly” from an average person in terms of how they think, perceive, feel or relate to others.

Tracini told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I’m always aware of myself. So, on DVDs there used to be a director’s commentary, and it’s like my life is like that, but the director hates the film and it’s the worst thing he’s ever seen but he’s got to watch it and repeat for his entire life.

“That’s how draining and exhausting my life is. I’m not a fan of me.”

He added: “The vast majority of my day is just ‘Don’t bother getting up, because if you do, it’s gonna be awful’.”

Some of the symptoms of BPD include emotional instability, disturbed patterns of thinking or perception, impulsive behaviour, and intense but unstable relationships with others.

Many people with BPD also have another mental health condition or behavioural problem, such as misusing alcohol or drugs, and depression.

Tracini has also spoken about his condition in his book Ten Things I Hate About Me, which was published in 2022.

He told GMB: “I think there’s a lot going on in the world. And I am not somebody that is very good at pretending to be fine, because it just doesn’t help me.

“Which is why I try and be as honest as I can when I’m talking about my head.

“Talking about it is the best and most productive thing that I do.”