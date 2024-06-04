Nina Dobrev shares update after bike accident: Life looks a lil different lately

Nina Dobrev has said “life looks a lil different lately” as she provided an update after injuring her leg in a bike accident.

The 35-year-old Vampire Diaries star shared a series of photos on Instagram showing her lying down in a leg brace and using crutches.

She also posted a video of her Olympic snowboarder boyfriend, Shaun White, trying to entertain her by dancing around while wearing a white Vampire Diaries jumper with her character’s name, Elena Gilbert, and colourful outlines of her face embroidered on it.

In response to his dance moves, she can be heard laughing and saying: “You’re out of your mind, and I love it” to which he replies: “I love you, Gilly”.

The couple first sparked dating rumours in March 2020, when they were photographed riding bikes together in Malibu, California, and later made their romance Instagram official.

Dobrev’s post also included a photo of her wearing a face mask as she rests her leg, a picture of her wrapped in a blanket as she receives treatment, and a selfie of her holding crutches.

“Life looks a lil different lately,” she wrote alongside the post.

“Trading in the ‘selfie’ for the ‘leggie’. Get ready for the leg content because that’s all I’ve got in my camera roll these days.”

Among the friends and famous faces offering words of support was Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, who commented: “You’re a rockstar!! So happy you are resting.

“Sorry you have to rest but at least you have the best caretaker the planet has to offer.”

Last month, Dobrev revealed she had been in an accident by posting a picture of her posing on an apparent electric bike, followed by another which showed the actress lying in a hospital bed.

She captioned the post “How it started vs how it’s going”, and added an injured emoji.

The Canadian actress rose to fame starring as Elena Gilbert in the supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries, which ran for eight seasons from 2009 to 2015.