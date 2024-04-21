London’s Australia House renamed Bluey House for day as show receives award

London’s Australia House has been renamed Bluey House for the day in recognition of the hit TV programme’s cultural impact, which has seen it win an award.

The renaming coincides with the release of new episode, Surprise, which has arrived after the highly anticipated extended episode, The Sign, dropped globally on April 14.

The animated children’s series from Australia centres around a family of dogs and the adventures of puppy Bluey as she engages in imaginary play with her sister Bingo.

Members of public view the celebrations at Australia House in London (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)

Since its premiere in 2018 the show has gone on to become a global hit and has been praised for the way it tackles subject like mental health.

On Sunday, Australia House, which is home to the Australian High Commission, hosted a celebratory event, organised by BBC Studios, which saw the embassy adorned with Bluey flags.

Members of the public who were lining the streets for the London Marathon were able to see the celebrations, which also included a Bluey marching band performing the show’s title music.

At the event the Australian High Commission in London presented the programme with an inaugural Special Recognition Award for cultural impact across the UK and the world.

Children’s character, Bluey with Rob Beckett (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)

The award is the first of its kind and celebrates the spectacular growth of the show.

Australian High Commissioner Stephen Smith said: “Bluey’s phenomenal success in the UK and globally is testament to the ingenuity and artistry of Australia’s creative industries.

“Bluey highlights the power of Australian stories to resonate with children and parents the world over.”

Nicki Sheard, president of BBC Studios brands and licensing said: “What an incredible accolade for an Australian born show that has truly become part of the world’s cultural zeitgeist.

“We are thrilled to have created experiences that have unlocked family time and opened the magical world of Bluey for fans across the world of all ages.”

The marching band outside Australia House (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)

Joe Brumm, the show’s creator added: “It is an honour to receive this award on behalf of everyone who helped bring Bluey to life.

“Our beautiful country is a character in the show just as much as any of the dogs, so to have brought it into the living rooms of the whole world, encouraging people to come and visit is something I’ll always be proud of.

“It’s been a very enjoyable week seeing the range of reactions to The Sign around the world.

“Thanks so much to the ABC, BBC studios and Disney for making it all possible.”