Ireland’s Eurovision entry Bambie Thug has revealed they were taken to hospital after eating “bad shellfish” just days before their performance in the semi-final.

In a post to their Instagram Story on Saturday, the Cork-born singer apologised for cancelling a meet-and-greet due to becoming unwell the night previous.

After Ireland has failed to make the Eurovision final in the last four attempts, Bambie previously promised they will “stand out” from the crowd when they take to the stage in Malmo, Sweden on Tuesday for the first semi-final.

Alongside a picture of them in a hospital room, they wrote: “Hey guys, really sorry but I have to cancel my meet and greet performance today…

“I had to go to hospital late last night and be put on a drip because I ate some bad shellfish.

“I need to take the day to try and recover so I can smash my performances next week.

They also promised to make it up to their fans as they expressed their disappointed at not being able to show off their planned costume.

Ireland and Sweden are level for the most wins in Eurovision’s history at seven each, ahead of the show being held in Malmo following Swedish singer Loreen triumphing with Tattoo.

However, despite this success, Irish 2018 competitor Ryan O’Shaughnessy was the last to reach the final with Together, finishing in 16th position. Ireland has not won since 1996 with Eimear Quinn’s The Voice.

Bambie Robinson, who uses the pronouns they/them and is entering with the electro-metal song Doomsday Blue, told the PA news agency: “Ireland hasn’t (got) into the final because the songs haven’t been, I guess, standing out.

“And ours definitely does that this year so I would be very, very encouraging riots if I wasn’t in the final.”

When asked if they think they are going to change perceptions of Irish music, Bambie said: “I would say that the thing about Ireland that runs through the Irish musicians, regardless of genre, is lyricism.

“Ireland is the land of poets, so lyrically, no, I think it a match so I think it just showcases that we’re still awesome with words.

“And is it different from what we’ve (been) sending? Yes it is.

“You know, alternative music does not have enough light in Ireland. It’s not given enough airtime. I’m not given enough airtime.

“And yeah, I would so (I would change it). I mean, alt music is definitely getting more and more and more popular, even outside of Ireland, definitely here in the UK.

“And I would hope that my performance, kind of gives a shock to the world that is needed to bring some much needed respect and eyes back on our homegrown (acts).”

Known as a proponent of what they call “ouija pop”, they said they are “really excited” about their staging and hinted their “prop is beautiful”.

“I’m just really excited to bring some like theatre, storytelling and romance to the screen,” they also said.

The Macroom-born singer will also bring their elaborate Gothic garments to Eurovision.

They said they will use outfits created by “young queer designers” at Malmo Arena.

Bambie Thug rehearsing Doomsday Blue before Eurovision (EBU/Sarah Louise Bennett)

Bambie, who has been outspoken about practising witchcraft, says they are “harking back to an older tradition than what is maybe known globally of what Ireland is”.

“Things like witchcraft and things are also gaining much more traction in the world – a lot more people are into it again, and a lot more people are practising,” they added.

“I think, because a lot of people are sick of organised religion and witchcraft is your own personal, spiritual journey.

“I think Irish people are inherently magical and connected to the earth and yeah, I mean, I’m obsessed, so it all melds together.”

They have a close connection to Sweden, with their father coming from that country.

Bambie, who says they went to a Catholic convent school and was baptised Protestant, also explains that they are also the only Swedish contestant as that country’s entrants, Marcus & Martinus, are Norwegian.

“I grew up in Ireland my whole life was Ireland apart from summers really, some Christmases growing up,” they added.

“I was never taught Swedish as a kid so I don’t speak either of my mother tongues – you know, I don’t speak Irish and I don’t speak Swedish, so I only speak the devil’s tongue.”

Bambie then laughed during the interview, before saying they are “really looking forward to going back to Sweden” and eating salty Swedish liquorice.