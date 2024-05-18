Sports presenter Laura Woods pulls out of Fury vs Usyk coverage after ‘accident’

Sports broadcaster Laura Woods has pulled out of hosting coverage of the heavyweight championship match between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk after an accident left her needing emergency attention.

Woods shared a series of pictures of her injury on Instagram, telling her almost 800,000 followers that she wanted to be “totally transparent” and “avoid any speculation” after her notable absence from coverage of the boxers weigh-in on Friday.

“I had an accident last weekend at a holiday cottage,” she said.

Laura Woods said a glass lampshade shattered cutting her face and arms (Ian West/PA)

“I swung a pillow and hit a large, glass lampshade hanging from the ceiling above me, which shattered and cut my face and arms, but luckily missed my eye.”

Woods confirmed she was pulling out of hosting duties on Saturday.

“I’m gutted I can’t cover the fight in Riyadh tomorrow anymore, but wishing the brilliant TNT boxing team all the best,” she said.

“It was a hell of a shock and I’ve been a bit sad, but I’m feeling very lucky it wasn’t worse. So a big thanks to my eyebrow too, for taking the brunt of it,” she joked.

Woods is in a relationship with Love Island star Adam Collard.

Adam Collard appeared on Love Island twice (Ian West/PA)

“I wanted to say a couple of thank yous, firstly to Adam, for being my hero that day, acting so quickly and not leaving my side since and to his family for taking care of me in a time when I was petrified,” she said.

The 36-year-old also thanked her agents who “searched for the best help immediately” and to Dr Yannis Alexandrides and his “wonderful” medical assistant Zuzanna who “opened their emergency surgery and came in on their days off”.

“They were so gentle and have already worked magic that I didn’t think was possible to reduce the damage,” she said.

Woods said she has already seen a “wonderful improvement” despite her injuries looking “rough”.

She concluded her post telling her fans she’ll “be back soon”.

Among the sporting stars wishing her speedy recovery was former football stars Jill Scott, Steve Sidwell and Theo Walcott, as well as broadcaster Gabby Logan.