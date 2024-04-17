Olly Murs welcomes first child with wife Amelia

Olly Murs has announced the arrival of his first child with wife Amelia.

The couple shared the same photo on Instagram, of the two of them walking down the corridor of the hospital holding hands, with the singer carrying a car seat bearing the newborn.

He captioned the picture: “Our mini murs has arrived. Madison we love you so much already x.”

The couple announced in December that they were expecting their first child.

The singer, 39, married the bodybuilder, 31, in a star-studded wedding, featuring a festival called Murs Fest, in July 2023 on Osea Island in Essex.

Murs proposed to Amelia on a south coast clifftop during the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend celebrations in 2022.