Eddie Redmayne lands Tony nomination for role in Cabaret

Eddie Redmayne has been nominated for a Tony Award for his starring role in the Broadway production of Cabaret.

The British star has already won an Olivier Award for his turn as the Emcee in the hit show, which he first performed in London’s West End.

He is nominated for the best leading actor in a musical prize at the Tonys, alongside Brody Grant for The Outsiders, Jonathan Groff for Merrily We Roll Along, Dorian Harewood for The Notebook and Brian D’Arcy James in Days Of Wine And Roses.

The revival of the hit show first transformed the West End’s Playhouse Theatre into the Kit Kat Club and transferred to Broadway this month.

The show is still running in London, starring Luke Treadaway and Cara Delevingne.

Redmayne starred opposite Irish actress Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles in London, but in New York the role is being performed by Gayle Rankin, who is nominated in the best actress in a musical category.

A number of famous faces are in the running for big prizes at the Tony Awards this year, with Succession’s Jeremy Strong nominated in the best actor in a play category for An Enemy Of The People.

He will compete against Dopesick’s Michael Stuhlbarg for Patriots, The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper for Uncle Vanya, Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch and Ray Donovan’s Liev Schreiber for Doubt: A Parable.

The Notebook star Rachel McAdams, Ocean’s Eight’s Sarah Paulson and American Horror Story’s Jessica Lange are all nominated for the best actress in a play prize for their roles in Mary Jane, Appropriate and Mother Play respectively.

The nominations were announced on US morning show CBS This Morning.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has also been nominated for a Tony.

The actor is recognised in the best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical category for the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along.

British musician Fatboy Slim is also among the nominees for his original score with David Byrne for new musical Here Lies Love.

The 77th Tony Awards will be hosted by West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose on June 16 in New York.