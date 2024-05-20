Nina Dobrev in hospital after bike accident: ‘Long road of recovery ahead’

Nina Dobrev is recovering in hospital after an apparent biking accident left her in a neck and knee brace.

The Vampire Diaries star announced the news to her 26 million followers on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself posing on an apparent electric bike, while another showed the actress lying in a hospital bed.

“How it started vs how it’s going,” the 35-year-old captioned the post, adding an injured emoji.

Dobrev also shared a selfie of herself in hospital on her Instagram story, before giving fans a health update.

“I’m ok but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead,” she said.

Among the famous faces commenting on the post was The Vampire Diaries co-star Claire Holt, who said: “Noooo so sorry! Feel better,” adding heart emojis.

While actresses Julianne Hough and Sophia Bush also commented on the post, alongside her Olympic snowboarder boyfriend Shaun White who said: “Just keeping things on brand”.

The pair first sparked dating rumours in March 2020, when they were photographed riding bikes together in Malibu, California, and later made their romance Instagram official.