Nicki Minaj among Wireless festival’s rap superstar headliners

Rap superstars Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, and 21 Savage have been unveiled as the headliners for Wireless festival.

The three-day event in Finsbury Park will also see J Hus, Future, Rema, Sean Paul and Ice Spice take to the stage in July.

Minaj will return to London to headline on Friday, following the release of her chart-topping album Pink Friday 2.

Also on the line-up that day will be Jamaican rapper Sean Paul, behind classic hits such as Get Busy, Temperature and Breathe, as well as trap star Future, who last played at the festival in 2021 when he brought out Drake as a surprise guest.

21 Savage, who was born in London but raised in Atlanta, Georgia, will treat fans to hits from his third solo record American Dream on Saturday night

He said: “I’m so happy to be returning home to the UK and headlining Wireless for the very first time.”

British rapper and Afroswing pioneer J Hus will also perform at the festival that day.

A global star thanks to his blend of UK rap, Afro-beats, dancehall and R&B, he will return home after the release of his third album, Beautiful and Brutal Yard, and hit single Who Told You, featuring Drake.

The festival will close with a performance from Paint The Town Red star Doja Cat, who will also perform a string of shows at the O2 in London in June.

Wireless Festival runs from July 12 to July 14 in Finsbury Park.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on January 31.