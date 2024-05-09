Jeremy Allen White returns to the kitchen for The Bear season three teaser

Jeremy Allen White is back in the kitchen in a teaser for the third season of The Bear, as a release date was announced.

The TV series, about top chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Allen White), who returns to Chicago to run the family business after the death of his brother, swept the TV awards season this year.

Allen White and co-star Ayo Edebiri won awards in the comedy series category at the Emmys, Golden Globes, the SAG awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards, while the show also won best ensemble in a comedy series at all four ceremonies.

The Bear season three will premiere on June 27 on Disney+ in the UK, with all episodes available at the same time.

A first-look image released on Thursday shows Ricky Staffieri as Ted Fak, Allen White as Carmy, and Matty Matheson as Neil Fak.

The third season will follow protagonist Carmy alongside Sydney Adamu (Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they attempt to elevate The Bear, their beef-stand-turned-fine-dining establishment, to the highest level while trying to stay in business.

It will see Carmy push himself “harder than ever” while demanding new levels of excellence from his crew to help him achieve culinary excellence amid an ever-changing landscape.

The half-hour series will also star Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, and Liza Colon-Zayas, as well as Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.