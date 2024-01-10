Cillian Murphy scores SAG nod for best actor after Golden Globes triumph

Irish star Cillian Murphy has been nominated for best male actor in a leading role at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, after his triumph at the Golden Globes.

Nominations for the 30th awards, which honours the best performances in film and TV, was presented by actors Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani live on Instagram, ahead of the ceremony on February 24 which will air live on Netflix.

Murphy received a nod for his role as the father of the atomic bomb in Oppenheimer, alongside Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Colman Domingo for Rustin, The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti, and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was also nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, alongside Barbie, American Fiction, The Color Purple and Killers Of The Flower Moon.

The awards are a key Academy Award bellwether and last year Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan made history as the first Asian actors to win top prizes.

The nominations on Wednesday also gave a nod to Flowers Of The Killer Moon’s Lily Gladstone for outstanding performance by a female in a leading role, alongside Emma Stone for Poor Things, after their success at the Golden Globes.

They will compete with Margot Robbie for her starring role in Barbie, Maestro’s Carey Mulligan and Annette Bening for Nyad.

This year’s ceremony comes on the heels of the longest strike in Sag-Aftra history. Production of films and TV shows around the world shut down during the 118-day walkout.

Barbra Streisand, who has won two Academy Awards, four Emmys and eight Grammys, will receive the lifetime achievement award at the ceremony on February 24.