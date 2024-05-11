Bambie Thug accuses Israeli broadcaster of rule break after rehearsals no-show

Ireland’s Eurovision Song Contest entry Bambie Thug has accused the Israeli broadcaster, Kan, of a rule break, after the singer missed their final rehearsals.

The singer, who uses the pronouns they/them, has previously hit out at Israel’s representative, Eden Golan, competing in the contest, and been outspoken about their pro-Palestine views before becoming the first Irish qualifier since 2018.

Bambie will compete in the final on Saturday.

In an Instagram story, they said: “I have raised multiple complaints to the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) regarding instances I have experienced this week.

“Earlier today they confirmed to my delegation in front of others that Kan’s commentator had broken the rules of conduct during the Eurovision semi-final.

“I have been patiently waiting to hear what action is set to be taken by the EBU following this rule break. I have since seen a statement by EBU director general Noel Curran which contradicts this earlier confirmation.

“I am still waiting for an official update from the EBU.”

Bambie Thug will compete in the final on Saturday (Suzan Moore/PA)

In response, a spokesperson for the Israeli broadcaster Kan told the PA news agency: “We wish everyone the best of luck tonight.”

The organisers of Eurovision said: “Bambie Thug did not perform in dress rehearsal three and the footage of their performance in dress rehearsal two was used in its place.

“They missed the dress rehearsal due to a situation that is currently being discussed with the EBU and song contest organisers.

“We hope that this will be resolved shortly and Bambie Thug will appear in the Grand Final show as planned.”

Irish broadcaster RTE has reported that the singer called on organisers to address commentary made on Israeli television before their performance in Tuesday’s semi-final.

They told the broadcaster: “I’m angry with other teams breaching their rules of the EBU, and still being allowed in.

“So there’s definitely a war drum sounding in my heart to push the performance even more than I have done before.”