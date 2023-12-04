TheCrown generates more than six billion views on TikTok

The Crown’s hashtag has generated more than six billion views on TikTok, the video platform has announced.

Part two of the final series of the hit Netflix drama is to be released on December 14 and will depict historical events including the death of Princess Margaret and the Queen’s golden jubilee.

TikTok said the series has informed short-form content creation on the app, with users sharing and recreating their favourite scenes from the show alongside #TheCrown.

One musician called Karim Kamar posted a video of himself on the piano playing the show’s main theme tune, composed by Hans Zimmer.

Another clip, which has more than 1.4 million views, shows behind-the-scenes footage of the final season.

Ed Lindeman, head of entertainment and news at TikTok UK, said: “On TikTok we see fandom thrive, as communities come together to share, discover and drive conversations around big cultural moments, from music festivals to much-anticipated TV and film launches.

“#TheCrown, since its launch, has continued to get the TikTok community talking, driving over six billion views on the hashtag and counting.

“From history buffs to fashionistas, this much-anticipated Netflix series has seen creators deep-dive into the history of the royal family, reimagine and recreate some of the most iconic fashion moments from #PrincessDiana and unpack the social politics of the era.

“We know the final series of The Crown will continue to engage and inspire the TikTok community at scale.”

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton and Ed McVey as Prince William in The Crown (Netflix/PA)

The Crown is a fictionalised dramatisation of the British royal family which first hit screens in 2016 and has been nominated for multiple awards including Baftas and Emmys.

The final series has been split into two parts and explores events from the 1990s and 2000s.

Part one of the sixth series, released on November 16, depicted events surrounding the death of Diana, Princess of Wales and Dodi Fayed, the son of business tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed.

Part two will explore storylines including the blossoming romance between a young Prince William, played by Ed McVey, and Kate Middleton, played by Meg Bellamy.

#TheCrown had driven more than 6.1 billion views on the app by November, according to TikTok.