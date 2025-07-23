Ozzy Osbourne death: Watch as TV truck plays Mama I'm Coming Home video to Black Sabbath bridge mourners

Crowds were left stunned as a passing mobile TV truck stopped at Black Sabbath bridge, to play a music video of Ozzy Osbourne’s classic power ballad, Mama I’m Coming Home.

Fans lined the streets to pay respects to the heavy metal icon, who passed away, aged 76, just two weeks after he played his final concert at Villa Park.

Crowds turned out, and left flowers at Black Sabbath Bridge, as a big screen TV played 'Mama I'm Coming Home', hours after the sad announcement of Ozzy's death on 22/07/25.

One mourner described how the apparently ‘random’ van ‘pulled up in front of the Black Sabbath Mural’ and started playing. Fans travelled from far and wide to pay respects to the man who was credited as the founder of heavy metal.

The video was shared by Father Phantom Studio, a special effects studio located near the bridge.

Crowds turned out, and left flowers at Black Sabbath Bridge, as a big screen TV played 'Mama I'm Coming Home', hours after the sad announcement of Ozzy's death on 22/07/25.

Paying tribute to Ozzy, the studio posted on Facebook: “The atmosphere over the past few weeks has been the best we've ever felt. The way Birmingham came together around Black Sabbath and the show, the town artists and people has been the most incredible thing to witness ! The creative buzz generated can still be felt through a town that finally got to shine. God speed Ozzy, see you on the other side.”

Ozzy's family announced the shocking news, releasing a statement saying the Prince of Darkness passed away "surrounded by love", on 22 July 2025.

Crowds turned out, and left flowers at Black Sabbath Bridge, as a big screen TV played 'Mama I'm Coming Home', hours after the sad announcement of Ozzy's death on 22/07/25.

Now grieving fans have transformed Birmingham's Black Sabbath landmark on Broad Street into a shrine for the singer.

Natalie West, 46, travelled down from Emley, West Yorkshire, to pay her respects with her husband and 13-year-old daughter. She said: "I was front row at the Back to the Beginning concert just a couple of weeks back and I can't believe he has gone.