Netflix boss says future is strong beyond shows like The Crown

A Netflix boss has said she is not concerned about hit shows like The Crown, Sex Education and Top Boy coming to an end as she feels the “future is even stronger” for the streaming giant.

During a discussing panel at the Edinburgh TV Festival with key UK executives from the streamer, they shared a number of teaser clips of upcoming projects including a documentary on David Beckham and a programme on physicist Albert Einstein.

Discussing the changes in its slate, the vice president of UK content at Netflix, Anne Mensah, said: “We’ve got the best team, we’re working with the best people, what is not to properly love?”

She added: “We are working on the back of these incredible shows but the future is even stronger and that’s the best position to possibly be in but it’s really hard that you don’t want to, like, oversell it, but I am so excited.”

In a clip shown to the audience at the festival, they were offered an insight into the behind the scenes lives of former England footballer David and his wife Victoria.

David and Victoria Beckham will be the subject of a new documentary (Ian West/PA)

David could be seen telling the interviewer he cleans and tidies their house every night, including cutting used wicks from their candles, adding he hates waking up to a “messy house”.

In the clip, his fashion designer and former Spice Girl wife can be seen ensuring him she appreciates the work he does, with David saying he is doubtful that is true.

Netflix director of documentary series Adam Hawkins said the project is exciting because he feels it will show elements of the Beckhams’ married life that viewers will be able to relate to.

Hawkins revealed they also commissioned a new project with comedian Jack Whitehall which will see him going on a “voyage of discovery and enlightenment” alongside his father Michael on what it means to be a parent in 2023.

However, he admitted that he would like to be see proposals for more projects which profile “icon British women” after a string of shows focusing on notable British men including Beckham, Tyson Fury and Robbie Williams.

The Netflix boss said the future was bright for the streamer even if shows like The Crown should end (Ian West/PA)

Director of documentary film Kate Townsend added that female representation behind the camera in her department was strong but she would also like to have more women on screen within their projects.

Elsewhere during the panel discussion, Mensah addressed the streamer tackling password sharing, saying: “We looked at the impact on the business (and) it curtailed our ability to to put money back into the industry.”

She added that customers are Netflix’s “first and foremost focus” and a year was spent debating and testing the new scheme which cracks down on multiple people sharing one streaming account.

Mensah also said the company recognises the hardships that the freelance community is experiencing due to the reduced opportunities and funding within the industry because of the cost-of-living crisis.

She said Netflix is putting money into The Film And TV Charity and being “consistent” with how it treats people.